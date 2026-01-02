Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $487.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $489.06 and its 200 day moving average is $469.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

