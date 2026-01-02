Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0071 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of FXC opened at $71.18 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $66.52 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.
