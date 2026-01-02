Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0071 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FXC opened at $71.18 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $66.52 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.

