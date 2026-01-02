Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NML opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager directly owned 418,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,885.35. The trade was a 10.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 30.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NYSE American: NML) is a closed-end management investment company focused on generating attractive levels of current income by investing primarily in energy infrastructure companies. The fund’s portfolio is anchored by publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy-related equity securities, with an emphasis on midstream operators engaged in activities such as crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, transportation and storage.

Through its core investments in North American energy infrastructure, the fund seeks to capture distribution yields and potential long-term capital appreciation associated with essential oil and gas systems.

