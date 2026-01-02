Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NML opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager directly owned 418,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,885.35. The trade was a 10.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NYSE American: NML) is a closed-end management investment company focused on generating attractive levels of current income by investing primarily in energy infrastructure companies. The fund’s portfolio is anchored by publicly traded master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy-related equity securities, with an emphasis on midstream operators engaged in activities such as crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, transportation and storage.
Through its core investments in North American energy infrastructure, the fund seeks to capture distribution yields and potential long-term capital appreciation associated with essential oil and gas systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- GOLD ALERT
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.