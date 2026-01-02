Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $264.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.95.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $243.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.77. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,218 shares of company stock worth $61,971,824. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 53.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $647,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

