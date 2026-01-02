Contrasting Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C and Sphere Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C 1 5 6 1 2.54 Sphere Entertainment 2 4 7 0 2.38

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C currently has a consensus price target of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Sphere Entertainment has a consensus price target of $78.70, indicating a potential downside of 17.16%. Given Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C N/A N/A N/A Sphere Entertainment -13.87% -17.20% -8.89%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C and Sphere Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $3.32 billion 7.37 $195.04 million $0.78 125.35 Sphere Entertainment $1.03 billion 3.27 -$200.65 million ($5.17) -18.37

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C beats Sphere Entertainment on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

