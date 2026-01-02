Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Up 10.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.78 and last traded at GBX 0.78. 1,268,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 893,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70.
The stock has a market cap of £3.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42.
Westminster Group Company Profile
Westminster’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services.
The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and blue-chip commercial organisations.
