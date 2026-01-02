Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $298.83 and last traded at $292.5130, with a volume of 22889936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.37.

Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.54. The stock has a market cap of $321.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,163 shares of company stock worth $77,822,318. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $11,217,000. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 151.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

