Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and traded as low as $27.03. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 575,871 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 225.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 809.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time. The Fund seeks to track the Index by establishing long positions in DX Contracts accordingly. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.