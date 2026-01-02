Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.01 and traded as low as GBX 330. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 338.75, with a volume of 85,280 shares trading hands.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The company has a market capitalization of £78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider David Christensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £10,800. Also, insider Rob Thomas purchased 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 345 per share, for a total transaction of £9,973.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,863 shares of company stock worth $3,102,816. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

