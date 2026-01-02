Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and traded as high as $32.52. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 1,091 shares.

Spine Injury Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of -351.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.