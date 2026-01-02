Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and traded as high as $29.41. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 155,190 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. CJS Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.20%.Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,923,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 56.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

