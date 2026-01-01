PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 725,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 333,767 shares.The stock last traded at $52.5650 and had previously closed at $52.56.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.
