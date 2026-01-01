Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Senstar Technologies and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senstar Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Senstar Technologies has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 48.28, suggesting that its share price is 4,728% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $35.75 million 3.15 $2.64 million $0.20 24.15 Data443 Risk Mitigation $4.87 million 0.04 -$6.09 million ($1.00) 0.00

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation. Data443 Risk Mitigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senstar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senstar Technologies and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies 12.83% 12.02% 9.18% Data443 Risk Mitigation -71.49% N/A -57.70%

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies. The company's solutions and products are optimized for perimeter, outdoor, and general security applications. Its portfolio of critical infrastructure protection and site protection technologies includes various smart barriers and fences, fence mounted sensors, virtual gates, buried and concealed detection systems, and sensors for sub-surface intrusion, such as to secure pipelines, as well as video analytics software and video management systems. Senstar Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

