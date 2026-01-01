My Personal CFO LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $143.33 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $145.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.75.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

