My Personal CFO LLC Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 347,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.4% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,201,000 after buying an additional 2,372,455 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $43,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,654,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,172 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,256,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,107,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.35.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
