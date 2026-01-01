My Personal CFO LLC Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 347,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.4% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,201,000 after buying an additional 2,372,455 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $43,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,654,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,172 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,256,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,107,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.