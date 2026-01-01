My Personal CFO LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,212,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $246.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $258.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

