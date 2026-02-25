JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $76.34 Million Holdings in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,248 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of Karman worth $76,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,861,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,803,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Karman by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,415,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Karman by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,957,000 after buying an additional 402,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karman by 162.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,770,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,180,000 after buying an additional 1,096,790 shares in the last quarter.

Karman Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE KRMN opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 333.91. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Karman in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karman in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Karman in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

