My Personal CFO LLC Invests $4.52 Million in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.8% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Financial Group boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Premier Financial Group now owns 664,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $4,183,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.