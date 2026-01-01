Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 5,885 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 211.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $89.13 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $197.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.60.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut SPS Commerce from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Northland Capmk raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

