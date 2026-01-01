Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,901 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in SM Energy by 332.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. SM Energy Company has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.24 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 22.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

