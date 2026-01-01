Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $176.43 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,810. This represents a 40.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,926.58. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

