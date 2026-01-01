46,522 Shares in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,821,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $18,808,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,735,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,219,045.88. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,860,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,185. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.78, a P/E/G ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 3.00. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $147.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

