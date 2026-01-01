Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.2857.

HUBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBG

Insider Transactions at Hub Group

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

In other Hub Group news, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,397,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,999.20. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 4,566 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.73 per share, with a total value of $199,671.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,381.94. The trade was a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 161.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 67,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 239,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.