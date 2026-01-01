Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $135.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

