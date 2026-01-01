Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 73.2% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 866,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,261,000 after buying an additional 366,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $536,828.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,308.44. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,538.37. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of IBP stock opened at $259.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $293.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.04 and its 200 day moving average is $242.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.20.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

