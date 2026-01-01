Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price at $260.62

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.6211.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Arete increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.06 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 50.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

