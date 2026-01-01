Financial Comparison: Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) and Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) and Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Interactive Strength shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avolta and Interactive Strength, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avolta 0 1 0 1 3.00 Interactive Strength 1 0 0 2 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Interactive Strength has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,650.29%. Given Interactive Strength’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Avolta.

Avolta has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Strength has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avolta and Interactive Strength’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avolta N/A N/A N/A Interactive Strength -202.03% -152.27% -32.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avolta and Interactive Strength”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avolta $15.33 billion 0.56 $117.00 million N/A N/A Interactive Strength $5.38 million 0.38 -$34.93 million ($22.64) -0.04

Avolta has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength.

Summary

Avolta beats Interactive Strength on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. It operates duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, border, downtown and hotel shops, railway stations and other, cruise liners and ferries, seaports, and motorways in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Dufry AG and changed its name to Avolta AG in November 2023. Avolta AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

