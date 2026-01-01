Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Short Interest Update

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,757,928 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 5,336,775 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,772,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,772,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Denis Garagic sold 15,611 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $79,772.21. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 569,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,857.28. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristi Martindale sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $34,507.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 305,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,018.13. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,423 shares of company stock valued at $145,242 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palladyne AI by 507.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 96,402 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palladyne AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Palladyne AI by 134,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDYN opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Palladyne AI has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 953.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.19%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palladyne AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

