Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.9201.

Ceconomy Trading Up 1.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG is a leading European consumer electronics retailer, operating the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a wide assortment of products, including televisions, home appliances, computers, smartphones, audio equipment and related accessories. In addition to brick-and-mortar outlets, Ceconomy serves customers through e-commerce platforms and mobile applications, providing a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.

Established in July 2017 as a spin-off from Metro Group’s consumer electronics division, Ceconomy built on decades of retail expertise inherited from its predecessors.

