Contrasting DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) and TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA)

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) and TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DLH and TCTM Kids IT Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH 2 0 0 0 1.00 TCTM Kids IT Education 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

DLH has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH 0.40% 1.21% 0.45% TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DLH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH $344.50 million 0.24 $1.36 million $0.10 56.50 TCTM Kids IT Education $160.41 million 0.02 -$80.36 million ($0.50) -4.86

DLH has higher revenue and earnings than TCTM Kids IT Education. TCTM Kids IT Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DLH beats TCTM Kids IT Education on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC). The company also provides science research and development services and solutions, such as data analytics, testing and evaluation, clinical trials research services, and epidemiology studies to support multiple operating divisions, including NIH and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Military Health System. In addition, it offers system engineering and integration solutions in the areas of pharmaceutical delivery logistics, fire protection engineering, biomedical equipment, and technology engineering on behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs, NIWC, Health and Human Services, and other federal customers. The company also provides business process management services under the trademarks, e-PRAT and SPOT-m, as well as the registered trademark, Infinibyte for cloud-based solutions. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

