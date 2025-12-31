NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Update

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,744,957 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 1,262,366 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRXP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 613,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.91. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company’s research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx’s pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

