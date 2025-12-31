Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK) Short Interest Update

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,893 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 13,952 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 89,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Click Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Click stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,315. Click has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $102.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Click in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Click presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Click Company Profile

Click Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: CLIK) is a clinical-stage digital therapeutics company developing software-based treatments for neurological, psychiatric and chronic diseases. Its platform delivers prescription digital therapies via mobile and web applications, combining evidence-based cognitive behavioral interventions, digital monitoring tools and patient engagement techniques. Click’s approach is designed to complement or extend traditional pharmacological and behavioral treatments for conditions such as major depressive disorder, insomnia and tobacco use disorder.

Founded in 2014, Click has progressed multiple programs through randomized controlled trials and regulatory review.

