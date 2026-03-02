C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,788 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 29th total of 54,112 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,669 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in C&F Financial by 2,137.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.6%

C&F Financial stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.34. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for C&F Bank, a community?focused financial institution headquartered in Stephens City, Virginia. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a single local bank into a regional franchise serving both retail and commercial clients. While the holding company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker CFFI, its principal activities remain centered on traditional banking services designed to foster long-term relationships within its communities.

C&F Bank offers a full suite of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and consumer and commercial loan facilities.

