Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Insider Buys A$50,388.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Longstaff bought 12,350 shares of Aurizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of A$50,388.00.

Aurizon Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.53.

Aurizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 317.0%. Aurizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore. The company also operates and manages the Central Queensland Coal Network that consists of 2,670 kilometers of track network; and provides various specialist services, such as rail design, engineering, construction, management, and maintenance, as well as supply chain solutions.

