Insider Selling: Vysarn (ASX:VYS) Insider Sells 4,259,260 Shares of Stock

Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS – Get Free Report) insider Sheldon Burt sold 4,259,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.75, for a total value of A$3,198,704.26.

Vysarn Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Vysarn Company Profile

Vysarn Limited engages in the hydrogeological drilling business in Western Australia. It also operates in the test pumping, reinjection water services, and water consultancy businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

