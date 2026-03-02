Insider Selling: Vysarn (ASX:VYS) Insider Sells 4,259,260 Shares of Stock

Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS – Get Free Report) insider Sheldon Burt sold 4,259,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.75, for a total value of A$3,198,704.26.
Vysarn Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.
Vysarn Company Profile
