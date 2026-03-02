PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) Insider Acquires A$91,400.00 in Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lumsden bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of A$91,400.00.
PolyNovo Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.
PolyNovo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PolyNovo
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for PolyNovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyNovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.