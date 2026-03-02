PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) Insider Acquires A$91,400.00 in Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lumsden bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of A$91,400.00.

PolyNovo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

PolyNovo Company Profile

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound. It is also developing hernia devices for hernia repair and solution for ventral hernia and complex abdominal wall reconstruction; NovoSorb Dermal Beta Cell Implant to host pancreatic islet cells in the skin; NovoSorb MTX for the treatment of varying complex wounds; and plastics and reconstructive device product.

