Elmer Kupper Purchases 12,072 Shares of Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Elmer Kupper acquired 12,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$14.36 per share, for a total transaction of A$173,353.92.
Elmer Kupper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 19th, Elmer Kupper bought 7,500 shares of Suncorp Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.49 per share, with a total value of A$116,175.00.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.01.
Suncorp Group Dividend Announcement
About Suncorp Group
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Consumer Insurance; Commercial and Personal Injury; and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Consumer Insurance segment provides insurance products, including home and contents, motor, and boat insurance products. The Commercial and Personal Injury segment offers commercial motor, commercial property, marine, industrial special risks, public liability and professional indemnity, workers’ compensation, and compulsory third party products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.