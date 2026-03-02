Elmer Kupper Purchases 12,072 Shares of Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Elmer Kupper acquired 12,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$14.36 per share, for a total transaction of A$173,353.92.

Elmer Kupper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Elmer Kupper bought 7,500 shares of Suncorp Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.49 per share, with a total value of A$116,175.00.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Suncorp Group Dividend Announcement

About Suncorp Group

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 111.0%. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Consumer Insurance; Commercial and Personal Injury; and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Consumer Insurance segment provides insurance products, including home and contents, motor, and boat insurance products. The Commercial and Personal Injury segment offers commercial motor, commercial property, marine, industrial special risks, public liability and professional indemnity, workers’ compensation, and compulsory third party products.

Further Reading

