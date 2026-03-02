Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK) Short Interest Update

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,083 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 29th total of 2,237 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,217 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,217 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Click in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Click currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of CLIK stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293. Click has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $102.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Click Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: CLIK) is a clinical-stage digital therapeutics company developing software-based treatments for neurological, psychiatric and chronic diseases. Its platform delivers prescription digital therapies via mobile and web applications, combining evidence-based cognitive behavioral interventions, digital monitoring tools and patient engagement techniques. Click’s approach is designed to complement or extend traditional pharmacological and behavioral treatments for conditions such as major depressive disorder, insomnia and tobacco use disorder.

Founded in 2014, Click has progressed multiple programs through randomized controlled trials and regulatory review.

