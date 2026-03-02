Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $168.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STN. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Stantec stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 162,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. Stantec has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $114.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,930,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Stantec by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Stantec by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 294,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

