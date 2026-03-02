The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMR. Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. 15,925,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,569,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.20.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,094.11. This represents a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Favorable project coverage noting progress for a potential SMR deployment — the Motley Fool piece highlights NuScale’s licensed small modular reactor design and an encouraging new phase for a potential project, which could support longer?term revenue prospects if developments continue. Read More.

Favorable project coverage noting progress for a potential SMR deployment — the Motley Fool piece highlights NuScale’s licensed small modular reactor design and an encouraging new phase for a potential project, which could support longer?term revenue prospects if developments continue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord lowered its price target (reported) to $25 — still above the current price, so it provides some upside reference but is a cut from prior forecasts and thus mixed in impact. Read More.

Canaccord lowered its price target (reported) to $25 — still above the current price, so it provides some upside reference but is a cut from prior forecasts and thus mixed in impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada sharply reduced its price target from $21 to $14 and set a “sector perform” rating — a material cut that narrows upside and signals weaker near?term analyst conviction. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada sharply reduced its price target from $21 to $14 and set a “sector perform” rating — a material cut that narrows upside and signals weaker near?term analyst conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and plaintiff filings: several securities?fraud class actions have been filed and multiple firms (Robbins Geller, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, BFA Law, Rosen, and others) are soliciting lead plaintiffs and reminding investors of April 20 deadlines — this legal overhang increases event risk, potential litigation costs, and short?term volatility. Read More. Read More. Read More.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

See Also

