Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Price

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,158. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,566,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,729 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,860,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,695.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 6,240,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,797,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,102,000 after buying an additional 1,252,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,717,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,138,000 after acquiring an additional 805,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

