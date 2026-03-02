Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 611,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.68 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,361.90. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin acquired 90,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,963.54. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 114,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,754.66. This trade represents a 372.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,754.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.