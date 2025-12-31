Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Short Interest Update

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTLGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,698 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 10,821 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,471 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Shares of ALTL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. 9,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,066. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $107.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 190,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

