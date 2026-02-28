Roderick (Rod) Corps Buys 200,000 Shares of NICO Resources (ASX:NC1) Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00.

Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 8th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 100,000 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,500.00.

NICO Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2,532.13 and a beta of 1.40.

About NICO Resources

NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for nickel. The company operates its flagship Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

