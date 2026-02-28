Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 45,129 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Dunhill Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $26,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 168.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,049,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,993,000 after buying an additional 1,285,615 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,485,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,681,000 after acquiring an additional 833,733 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 833,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 621,492 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,490,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 346,348 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $59.46.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

