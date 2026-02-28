Dunhill Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Dunhill Financial LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,005 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.6% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

