Gentry Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 31,147 First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCB. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,463,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 428,077 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 522,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox boosted its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 935,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 76,327 shares in the last quarter. APS Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 547,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 185,675 shares during the period.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

FTCB stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets. FTCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

