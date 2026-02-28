First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises 4.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,301,000 after buying an additional 244,562 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4,697.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $39,691.60. Following the transaction, the executive owned 3,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,054.90. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

