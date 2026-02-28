Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Insider Purchases A$43,253.82 in Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Warburton bought 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$83.99 per share, with a total value of A$43,253.82.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous Interim dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 121.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.