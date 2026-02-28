Insider Selling: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $58,197.76 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CEO Randy Teel sold 4,786 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $58,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,303.36. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Randy Teel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Randy Teel sold 4,403 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $52,351.67.

Arvinas Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.88. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 30.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Arvinas by 185.6% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 900,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 585,477 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,593 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 223,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 168,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

Arvinas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

